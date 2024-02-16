All Sections
Russians mount intensive attacks near Avdiivka, 28 combat clashes occurred during day – General Staff report

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 February 2024, 07:31
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces continue to exert pressure along the entire contact line, with the majority of attacks occurring on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. They launched 34 missile strikes and 85 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 114 times. A total of 95 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information correct as of 06:00 on 16 February

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are making numerous attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. During the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 28 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and Lastochkyne and 5 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). The General Staff reported that in line with a decision made, planned reinforcement of units is taking place on this front, and troops are manoeuvring in vulnerable areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 34 attacks.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks to the south of Prechystivka and near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions and repel Russian assaults. Despite significant losses, Russian forces are continuing to attempt to push the Ukrainians out of their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck 12 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. In addition, the air defence forces destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile late in the evening.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, three clusters of Russian military personnel, an artillery piece, an ammunition storage point and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians. 

Subjects: Donetsk OblastZaporizhzhia OblastGeneral Staff
