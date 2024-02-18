All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: two more bodies found in rubble – photo, video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 February 2024, 10:16
Russian attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: two more bodies found in rubble – photo, video
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The death toll from Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk on Saturday, 17 February has risen to four, with the body of a school caretaker and the remains of the body of an elderly woman discovered beneath the rubble.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: An investigation has revealed that, as a result of the Russian attack on Sloviansk, the premises housing an invincibility centre and a community canteen were destroyed [invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Advertisement:

A caretaker was present when the building caught fire; his body was discovered among the rubble on 18 February.

Around that time, the Russians struck a private home in Kramatorsk that housed three civilians.

A 46-year-old mother and her 23-year-old son were killed, and their bodies have been retrieved.

During the search and rescue operations, the remains of a body, most likely the grandmother of the deceased young man, were discovered.

In addition, two elderly people injured at home were taken to hospital: a 78-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KramatorskSlovianskattack
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Kramatorsk
Another body retrieved from rubble in Kramatorsk – a 23-year-old man
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk
Russian attack on cafe in Kramatorsk: Ukraine's Security Service reveals motives of forward observer
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: