Prosecutor's Office reveals Russia struck Sloviansk and Kramatrosk with ballistics and Kh-22 missiles

The Russians struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with an Iskander-M missile system, and the city of Kramatorsk with Kh-22 missiles on the night of 17-18 February.

Source: Anastasia Medvedieva, spokesperson of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "According to preliminary reports, on the night of 17-18 February the Russians struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with ballistics launched from an Iskander-M missile system, and the city of Kramatorsk with what is likely Kh-22 supersonic missiles."

Details: The final conclusion concerning the armament type used by the Russians will be made after a thorough inspection of the weapon fragments by experts.

Medvedieva added that as of 14:00 search and rescue operations in the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk had ended.

Four people were killed and two were injured in the Russian attack on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

