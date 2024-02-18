All Sections
Russia to gather representatives of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Palestinian factions in Moscow

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 February 2024, 14:43
Photo: TASS

Moscow will host an inter-Palestinian meeting at the end of February, to which Russia has invited all Palestinian organisations, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) in Munich; The Insider, citing Mikhail Bogdanov, Putin's special representative for the Middle East and Africa

Quote from Shtayyeh: "Russia has invited all Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on 26 February. So we will see: if Hamas is ready to reach an understanding with us, then we will be willing to cooperate. Should Hamas not be ready, it will be a different story...

Although the situation as of 7 October was catastrophic for everyone, we do not accept the fact that civilians had been killed. This is something we cannot accept. But we cannot allow the cycle of violence to unfold again and again. The Palestinian issue must be resolved. Now is the time to find a solution..."

Details: Bogdanov claimed that "all Palestinian representatives who have their positions in different countries, including Syria and Lebanon, and other countries in the region, were invited to the event in Moscow".

For reference: The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine is an Islamic Arab paramilitary group headquartered in Damascus, Syria, with the official goal of waging a religious war, destroying Israel and creating a Palestinian Islamic state throughout Palestine.

Most Western countries, primarily the United States and the EU, as well as Israel, recognise this organisation as a terrorist one. Islamic Jihad, in turn, proclaims Israel, the United States and pro-Western Arab regimes to be the "embodiment of imperialism" and considers them the targets of its struggle.

