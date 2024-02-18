All Sections
Russian forces shot two Ukrainian PoWs in Donetsk Oblast – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 18 February 2024, 17:32
Russian forces shot two Ukrainian PoWs in Donetsk Oblast – video
The village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast (with the red underline in the middle-right part of the image). Screenshot: Deepstatemap

Russian occupation forces shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast on Sunday, 18 February.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the Ground Forces: "This morning, the Russians once again proved their disregard for International Humanitarian Law when they shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in an area overseen by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces."

Details: The Ground Forces posted a video of the Ukrainian prisoners being executed.

Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, told Ukrainska Pravda that the Ukrainian soldiers were shot near the village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast, not far from the village of Rozdolivka.

Subjects: prisonersDonetsk Oblastwar
