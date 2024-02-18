Zelenskyy: This week, hearts of all those who care worried about our Avdiivka

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that this week, all those who care have been worried about Ukrainian heroes and Avdiivka.

Source: President Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "As this week, a very challenging week, is coming to an end, it is important to note several things.

First, [I feel] gratitude to all our soldiers, all those working in defence [sector], and all those who are helping. This week, the hearts of all those who care – not only in Ukraine – have experienced feelings of concern for our heroes, for our Avdiivka, for every defender, and for the fate of all our people, for the fate of our entire state.

The battle continues, and the main thing in this battle is that we are doing everything possible and impossible to defeat the Russian evil and protect as many Ukrainian lives as possible. Ukrainians have fought heroically before, but for the first time in its history, Ukraine has achieved such global solidarity and support.

And although there are different political sentiments in the world, different flashes of problems that distract attention, we still – all together – do our utmost to have the world with us – with Ukraine. Therefore, so that our soldiers can stop the Russian inhumanity and bring back what is Ukrainian to Ukraine. I thank everyone who fights, who helps, who maintains resilience and determination."

