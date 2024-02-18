Ukraine coordinates security agreements with several more states – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has coordinated bilateral security agreements with several more states in addition to those already signed with the UK, France and Germany.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview shown on the 24/7 newscast following the Munich Security Conference

Quote: "There are three agreements. Today we have had conversations with several more states and [came to] an arrangement about security agreements. We even specified some nuances where there were questions or disagreements. Several more agreements were coordinated. We will enhance these security guarantees."

Details: Zelenskyy called the agreements signed with Germany and France highly significant and "powerful".

"Security guarantees have not yet been agreed with the US, the teams are working on it, two stages of the negotiations are already finished. I am expecting a positive outcome very soon," Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed, however, that bilateral security agreements with various countries are not an alternative to the US aid package which has yet to be approved.

"I do not think that this is an alternative to the aid from the US. I’ve already been asked about this. I think this is very important, completely different, additional aid that Ukrainians can rely upon, not for a year or two, but for 10 years," Zelenskyy said.

He added that decade-long security agreements do not mean that the war in Ukraine will go on for 10 years.

"No, it means that these countries stand with us, these security guarantees will remain even after the war if the aggression resumes. It’s not just about weapons, but also Ukraine’s recovery and so on. So it is very important that we have such long-awaited and long-lasting security guarantees with [our] partners," Zelenskyy said.

He added that defence packages had been agreed on with several states at the Munich Security Conference.

