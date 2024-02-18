All Sections
Biden says Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka due to lack of ammunition and Congress inaction

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 February 2024, 02:04
US President Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden believes that Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka on the morning of 17 February because of a lack of ammunition caused by the dwindling ammunition stockpile. He stressed that this happened as a result of the inaction on behalf of the US Congress, leading to Russia’s first "notable gains" in months.

Source: The White House

Details: President Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 17 February, "to underscore the United States’ commitment to continue supporting Ukraine ahead of the two year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion," the White House statement read.

During the phone call, Biden stressed the need for Congress to urgently pass the national security supplemental funding bill to resupply Ukrainian forces.

Biden reaffirmed the strong bipartisan support in the US government and among the American people for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also said it was important to impose costs on the Russian government to hold it accountable for its actions.

Background:

  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the town of Avdiivka in the early hours of 17 February.
  • On 17 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden during the Munich Security Conference.
  • Zelenskyy said that he and Biden discussed the situation on the battlefield, adding: "I’m glad that I can count on the US president’s full support. We trust that Congress will make a wise decision, too."

