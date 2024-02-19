All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 1,290 Russian soldiers and destroy aircraft

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 February 2024, 08:05
Ukrainian defenders kill 1,290 Russian soldiers and destroy aircraft
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 1,290 Russian soldiers and destroyed 34 armoured combat vehicles, 11 tanks and one fixed-wing aircraft over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 403,720 (+1,290) military personnel;
  • 6,498 (+11) tanks;
  • 12,232 (+34) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,733 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 986 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 674 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 336 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,460 (+11) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,898 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,767 (+31) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,545 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Russia
Delays in Western aid help Russia launch offensive on 3 fronts simultaneously – ISW
Mobilised Bashkirs avoid direct participation in hostilities in Ukraine
Munich conference had pessimism and doubts about US role in defending Europe – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: