Mobilised Bashkirs avoid direct participation in hostilities in Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 19 February 2024, 03:49
Mobilised Bashkirs avoid direct participation in hostilities in Ukraine
Bashkortostan flag on military uniform. Stock photo: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Bashkirs called up for service in the Russian military have been trying to avoid direct participation in hostilities in Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: This is happening against the backdrop of protests in Bashkortostan, provoked by the detention of Fail Alsinov, a local environmental activist and one of the leaders of the Bashkir national movement.

After Alsinov's arrest and his sentencing to four years in prison, Russian police forcefully cracked down on protesters. Participants of the Ukrainian underground managed to document the existence of certain preferences in the Russian army based on ethnic criteria. Officers of Bashkir nationality transfer their fellow countrymen to non-combat units and constantly encourage them with rewards.

In particular, the Bashkirs have moved to the second echelon of forces on the Kreminna and Avdiivka fronts, limiting themselves to logistical support, repair and evacuation assistance for the advanced Russian units. By doing this, they are seeking to protect the mobilised Bashkirs to continue the national liberation movement in Bashkortostan.

Against this backdrop, Russian servicemen have repeatedly clashed with representatives of Tatar nationalities.

