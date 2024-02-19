All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group soldiers arrive in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 February 2024, 11:19
Wagner Group soldiers arrive in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea – photo
Photo: Atesh on Telegram. Collage: UP

The Atesh underground resistance movement has stated that many new Russian soldiers arrived in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea, some of them wearing Wagner Group patches.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote from Atesh: "Among those who just arrived, we noticed the signs of the notorious Wagner Group. 

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Atesh on Telegram. COLLAGE: UP

We also spotted soldiers from the Druid combat medic unit, the 80th Separate Arctic brigade, military vehicles from Arkhangelsk Oblast and representatives of the Komi Republic."

Details: Atesh said that Dzhankoi had become a real logistics centre for the Russians and a bridgehead to free Ukrainian territories. 

 
Photo: Atesh on Telegram. COLLAGE: UP

At the same time, Atesh reported that as a result of the work of their agents, there have already been "a number of effective strikes".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CrimeaWagner Grouppartisans
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Crimea
Donbas will be harder to liberate than Crimea – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
Sinking of Tsezar Kunikov leaves Russian Black Sea Fleet with only 5 serviceable ships, down from 13
Guerrillas discover Russian radar station in Crimea
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: