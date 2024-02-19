Wagner Group soldiers arrive in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea – photo

The Atesh underground resistance movement has stated that many new Russian soldiers arrived in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea, some of them wearing Wagner Group patches.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote from Atesh: "Among those who just arrived, we noticed the signs of the notorious Wagner Group.

Photo: Atesh on Telegram. COLLAGE: UP

We also spotted soldiers from the Druid combat medic unit, the 80th Separate Arctic brigade, military vehicles from Arkhangelsk Oblast and representatives of the Komi Republic."

Details: Atesh said that Dzhankoi had become a real logistics centre for the Russians and a bridgehead to free Ukrainian territories.

At the same time, Atesh reported that as a result of the work of their agents, there have already been "a number of effective strikes".

