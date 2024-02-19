Wagner Group soldiers arrive in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea – photo
The Atesh underground resistance movement has stated that many new Russian soldiers arrived in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea, some of them wearing Wagner Group patches.
Source: Atesh on Telegram
Quote from Atesh: "Among those who just arrived, we noticed the signs of the notorious Wagner Group.
We also spotted soldiers from the Druid combat medic unit, the 80th Separate Arctic brigade, military vehicles from Arkhangelsk Oblast and representatives of the Komi Republic."
Details: Atesh said that Dzhankoi had become a real logistics centre for the Russians and a bridgehead to free Ukrainian territories.
At the same time, Atesh reported that as a result of the work of their agents, there have already been "a number of effective strikes".
