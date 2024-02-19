All Sections
"Hire better actors" says Ukraine's Security Service, in response to FSB report about "killing" of Ukrainian agent

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 19 February 2024, 12:16
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has called the Russian Federation's report that a Ukrainian agent was supposedly "killed while planting explosives" a staged fabrication.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The plausibility of the statements and videos disseminated by the Russian FSB can be assessed and commented on only through the perspective of theatrical performances that the Russian secret service likes to arrange for its audience, especially on the eve of elections.

However, such poorly-staged fabrications only degrade the effectiveness of the ‘Russian school of theatre’ [in fooling people], just as Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the myth of the Russian army being the second strongest army in the world.

Therefore, we advise the FSB to hire more convincing actors for its performances, especially those who have already received notices of suspicion from the Security Service of Ukraine for their propaganda and anti-Ukrainian activities."

Background:

  • On 19 February, Russia's Federal Security Service claimed that it had prevented the assassination of a "political figure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast".
  • The Russian secret service claimed that a Russian citizen, Vitaly Dyatlenko, attempted to stage a "terrorist attack" before the Russian "elections" and that Ukraine's Security Service had supposedly recruited him.

