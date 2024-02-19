All Sections
FSB says they killed Ukrainian Security Service agent who attempted to bomb occupier in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 19 February 2024, 09:01
FSB claims that the man with the stick placed the explosive device under the car in the occupied territory. Screenshot

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that it prevented a terrorist attack against one of the "political figures in Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS with reference to the Center for Public Relations of the Russia’s Federal Security Service

Details: The Russian special services claimed that the crime, committed before the Russian "elections", was orchestrated by the Russian citizen Vitaly Dyatlenko, who had been recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The FSB showed how the man "pretending to be a disabled person planted a bomb under the car".

The man allegedly resisted arrest and ended up being killed.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia OblastRussian Federal Security ServiceRussiawar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
