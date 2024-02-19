Latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities aim to damage economy, says Deputy PM

Russia is now aiming to cause maximum damage to Ukraine’s economy with its latest series of attacks on energy infrastructure.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, at the Munich Security Conference, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "The recent attacks on our energy sector have proven that the Russians are trying to pursue a different goal right now. If last year’s strategy was to freeze millions of Ukrainians by [disrupting the power supply to households] in the winter, this time around they are trying to destroy our economy by disconnecting key industrial consumers from the power grid," Kubrakov said.

Kubrakov is confident that this is the new goal of Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Kubrakov said that at the same time, the good news is that Ukraine and its partners have done a good job themselves: supplying auto-transformers and power generators, building defensive structures, importing electricity and, of course, supplying air defence systems.

"This winter, we are much stronger, despite all these problems and ongoing attacks," Kubrakov stated.

At the moment, Ukraine is not able to defend all of its power-generating facilities and networks, so work on their protection must continue.

Kubrakov also added that the energy sector is a sector that needs to be constantly repaired without waiting for the war to finish using, among other things, temporary solutions, as without this, normal economic operation is impossible.

Background:

As of the morning of 19 February, 365 settlements in Ukraine remain without electricity for reasons combat-related and otherwise.

