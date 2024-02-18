All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to transfer forfeited Russian funds to Ukraine once again

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 February 2024, 05:14
US to transfer forfeited Russian funds to Ukraine once again
Lisa Monaco, Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Justice announced on 17 February that the US had sent US$500,000 of forfeited Russian funds to Estonia to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: US Department of Justice

Details: The Department of Justice reported that the United States received the funds after exposing an illegal procurement network that attempted to import US-made precision machine tools to Russia.

Advertisement:

Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the gesture demonstrates the commitment of the US and Estonia to stop Russia's access to critical Western technology.

The transfer is the first of its kind from the United States to a foreign ally for the express purpose of assisting Ukraine and the second time the US Department of Justice's Task Force has provided confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine. Last year, it transferred US$5.4 million in seized funds to the US Department of State to support Ukrainian war veterans.

The forfeited funds will be transferred to Estonia, as the case's specifics do not allow for a direct transfer to Ukraine.

Estonia will use the funds for a project to galvanise damage assessment and critical repairs to Ukrainian energy facilities that Russian forces have targeted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAEstoniaRussiaenergy
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
USA
Biden says Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka due to lack of ammunition and Congress inaction
Zelenskyy on conversation with Biden: I'm glad I can count on his full support
We're not considering alternatives to US support – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: