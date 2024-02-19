Ukraine's Air Force Commander reveals area where Russian Su-34 was destroyed – video

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has revealed the location of the personal radio beacon belonging to the pilot of the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber shot down by Ukraine's Defence Forces on 19 February.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Russian emergency rescuers have reported that the pilot of the Su-35 is floating 'face down' in the Sea of Azov. And the Cospas-Sarsat system once again suggests the location of the Su-34 crew.

We keep working!"

Details: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, released video footage of a Russian search and rescue operation.

Background:

