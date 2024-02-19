All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force Commander reveals area where Russian Su-34 was destroyed – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 19 February 2024, 14:03
Ukraine's Air Force Commander reveals area where Russian Su-34 was destroyed – video

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has revealed the location of the personal radio beacon belonging to the pilot of the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber shot down by Ukraine's Defence Forces on 19 February.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Russian emergency rescuers have reported that the pilot of the Su-35 is floating 'face down' in the Sea of Azov. And the Cospas-Sarsat system once again suggests the location of the Su-34 crew.

Advertisement:

We keep working!"

 

Details: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, released video footage of a Russian search and rescue operation.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcewar
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down two more Russian warplanes
Air Force downs all attack drones launched by Russians overnight
Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 1 more Russian aircraft, 1 missile and 12 Shahed UAVs
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: