Ukraine's Air Force Commander reveals area where Russian Su-34 was destroyed – video
Monday, 19 February 2024, 14:03
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has revealed the location of the personal radio beacon belonging to the pilot of the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber shot down by Ukraine's Defence Forces on 19 February.
Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram
Quote: "Russian emergency rescuers have reported that the pilot of the Su-35 is floating 'face down' in the Sea of Azov. And the Cospas-Sarsat system once again suggests the location of the Su-34 crew.
We keep working!"
Details: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, released video footage of a Russian search and rescue operation.
Background:
- On the morning of Monday, 19 February, Ukraine's Air Force shot down two more Russian aircraft: a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter jet.
- On the morning of 17 February, Ukrainian Air Force units shot down three Russian aircraft on the Eastern front: two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet.
- Russia acknowledged the loss of only one warplane. At the same time, Mykola Oleshchuk provided evidence to refute Russia's lies.
