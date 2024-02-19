Air Force downs all attack drones launched by Russians overnight

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians launched four Shahed attack drones at Ukraine on the night of 18-19 February, all of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "At night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed all four Shahed attack UAVs that the enemy launched at Kharkiv Oblast from [Russia’s] Belgorod Oblast."

