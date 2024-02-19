All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force downs all attack drones launched by Russians overnight

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 February 2024, 07:41
Air Force downs all attack drones launched by Russians overnight
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians launched four Shahed attack drones at Ukraine on the night of 18-19 February, all of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "At night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed all four Shahed attack UAVs that the enemy launched at Kharkiv Oblast from [Russia’s] Belgorod Oblast."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air ForceKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Shahed drone
Russian UAV hits infrastructure facility in Poltava Oblast overnight
Fires rage after several Shahed drones strike Dnipro – photo
Ukrainian air defence destroys 16 out of 23 Shahed UAVs that Russia launched overnight
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: