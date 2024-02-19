All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian forces' frontline positions on Kupiansk front

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 19 February 2024, 14:08
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian forces' frontline positions on Kupiansk front
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade, deployed to defend the town of Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on 19 February, and brought up the topic of supply of equipment and ammunition to the units.

Source: press service of Ukrainian President's Office

Quote: "The Head of State listened to the report of the brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Trubnikov, on the operational situation in the relevant section of the frontline and interaction with the adjacent units of the Defence Forces."

Advertisement:

Details: The brigade commander also briefed the president on the experience of using various types of UAVs in their operational area and on the specifics of combating Russian drones with electronic warfare systems.

The parties also discussed the provision of equipment, ammunition, and other pressing military needs.

Zelenskyy also spoke with the soldiers and decorated the defenders who excelled in defending Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty. I am confident in you. I wish you good health. Take care of yourself and your colleagues. This is very important. I wish you all victory," the president stressed.

To ensure the safety of the military personnel, Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over some of the awards to the commanders so that they would be handed over to soldiers at their place of service.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyKharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy sums up Munich Security Conference
Zelenskyy: This week, hearts of all those who care worried about our Avdiivka
Ukraine coordinates security agreements with several more states – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: