Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian forces' frontline positions on Kupiansk front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade, deployed to defend the town of Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on 19 February, and brought up the topic of supply of equipment and ammunition to the units.

Quote: "The Head of State listened to the report of the brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Trubnikov, on the operational situation in the relevant section of the frontline and interaction with the adjacent units of the Defence Forces."

Details: The brigade commander also briefed the president on the experience of using various types of UAVs in their operational area and on the specifics of combating Russian drones with electronic warfare systems.

The parties also discussed the provision of equipment, ammunition, and other pressing military needs.

Zelenskyy also spoke with the soldiers and decorated the defenders who excelled in defending Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty. I am confident in you. I wish you good health. Take care of yourself and your colleagues. This is very important. I wish you all victory," the president stressed.

To ensure the safety of the military personnel, Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over some of the awards to the commanders so that they would be handed over to soldiers at their place of service.

