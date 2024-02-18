All Sections
Zelenskyy sums up Munich Security Conference

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 February 2024, 22:13
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has described his participation in this year's Munich Security Conference as very productive.

Source: President Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "And third, the Munich Security Conference. Very fruitful participation this year.  Our Ukrainian perspective on the global agenda was supported by our partners.

I had negotiations with the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic – we have a decision on additional support.  Also, with the leader of Azerbaijan – as always, a good productive conversation that can strengthen both our nations and the entire region. I met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the President of Guatemala.

Also, [the work continues] with American partners.  A conversation with President Biden – very important points [were made], including [those] about Avdiivka and the need for continued principled and sufficient support for Ukraine. Talks with the Vice President of the United States – very substantive. Meetings with congressmen – representatives of both parties, both houses of the U.S. Congress." 

Details: According to the president, each of these conversations confirmed the key point as clearly as possible: "Ukraine alone can stop Putin and create conditions for him to be punished for all the evil he has done."

"But for Ukraine to achieve this success – to protect its land, its people, and our common truth, everyone in the free world – Ukraine must not remain alone. Support is important. Solidarity – is important. Only together, in unity, can we win in this war," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • Earlier, following the conference, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had coordinated bilateral security agreements with a few more states, apart from the documents already signed with the UK, France and Germany.
  • He added that defence packages were coordinated with several states at the Munich Security Conference.

