Ukraine's 47th Brigade's assault battalion retreats from Avdiivka Coke Plant without losses – video

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 19 February 2024, 15:01
The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade has reported that the soldiers of their 25th Separate Assault Battalion were the last to leave the Avdiivka Coke Plant and did not suffer any casualties.

Source: the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "After four months of defence, the soldiers of the 47th Brigade's 25th Separate Assault Battalion were the last to leave the Avdiivka Coke Plant. No losses!

The brigade command did everything possible to protect our soldiers, including providing effective fire support."

Details: According to the 47th Brigade, the Russians have not stopped attempting to seize the plant since the end of October 2023.

Quote: "With ‘meat assaults’ they advanced to the fence, but halted there. 

Our Bradley crews, FPV drone operators, and infantry killed enemies on an unprecedented scale.

Each of our fighters carried out his duty honestly, with dignity, and courage throughout the entire time period. Honour to you! Other units of the 47th Brigade continue to hold positions on specific sections of the front."

