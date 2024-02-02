One of Shakhtar FC's leaders extends contract with biggest release clause in Ukraine's history
Midfielder Heorhii Sudakov, 21, has extended his contract with Shakhtar Football Club and accepted the biggest release clause in the history of Ukraine.
Source: official website of Shakhtar; Suspilne. Sport news outlet
Details: The new agreement runs until 31 December 2028. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, his release clause (the minimum amount of money another team must pay if they wish to purchase a player and end their current contract) exceeds €100 million. Suspilne.Sport reported that this is the largest such clause in the history of Ukrainian football.
Sudakov became a regular in Shakhtar's first-team in the 2022/23 season, during which he played a total of 39 matches, scored 5 goals and provided 11 assists. In April 2023, Heorhii signed a new contract with the Donetsk club until June 2028.
This season, Sudakov has played 18 matches (15 starts) and scored 3 goals and 1 assist. In addition, Sudakov played five matches for the Ukrainian national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Background: In December 2023, Italian FC Napoli offered Shakhtar approximately €40 million for Sudakov's transfer, but Shakhtar rejected the offer.
