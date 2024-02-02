All Sections
One of Shakhtar FC's leaders extends contract with biggest release clause in Ukraine's history

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 February 2024, 10:14
One of Shakhtar FC's leaders extends contract with biggest release clause in Ukraine's history
Photo: Shakhtar

Midfielder Heorhii Sudakov, 21, has extended his contract with Shakhtar Football Club and accepted the biggest release clause in the history of Ukraine.

Source: official website of Shakhtar; Suspilne. Sport news outlet

Details: The new agreement runs until 31 December 2028. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, his release clause (the minimum amount of money another team must pay if they wish to purchase a player and end their current contract) exceeds €100 million. Suspilne.Sport reported that this is the largest such clause in the history of Ukrainian football.

Sudakov became a regular in Shakhtar's first-team in the 2022/23 season, during which he played a total of 39 matches, scored 5 goals and provided 11 assists. In April 2023, Heorhii signed a new contract with the Donetsk club until June 2028.

This season, Sudakov has played 18 matches (15 starts) and scored 3 goals and 1 assist. In addition, Sudakov played five matches for the Ukrainian national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Background: In December 2023, Italian FC Napoli offered Shakhtar approximately €40 million for Sudakov's transfer, but Shakhtar rejected the offer.

