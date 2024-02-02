Ukraine's Security Service identifies four Russians involved in torture in Kyiv Oblast

Law enforcement officers have identified four Russians who beat civilians with sticks and escorted them to an execution site during the Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "The SSU has identified four more Russian invaders who committed war crimes against civilians during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

The individuals in question are:

Major Alexander Vasiliev, Deputy Commander of the 15th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces;

Major Alexei Bulgakov, commander of a motorised rifle company in the same Russian military unit;

Junior Lieutenant Georgiy Radnatarov, commander of a reconnaissance company of the 37th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation;

Private Dugar Shozhoyev, a serviceman of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Federation."

Details: The four Russian servicemen took part in capturing settlements in the Brovary and Bucha districts in February and March 2022 and carried out mass repressions against the locals.

At the time, Russian soldiers were abducting people en masse and imprisoning them in torture chambers they had set up.

The investigation established that during one such raid in the village of Bohdanivka, Bulgakov and Vasiliev ordered Private Shozhoyev to take a local resident out of his house for interrogation.

The Russians then forced the man into a torture chamber which they had set up in a captured school. There, they subjected the civilian to beatings, put cigarettes out on his body, and threatened to kill him.

By doing this, the Russians sought to force the civilian to confess to his involvement in the local resistance movement.

When they didn’t get the "necessary answers", Bulgakov and Vasiliev ordered Shozhoyev to proceed with the torture of the man, "sentencing" him to 10 strokes with a stick.

Another of the individuals involved, Radnatarov, grabbed a resident of Bucha in March 2022, tied his hands and put a bag over his head.

He then leaned the man against a wall, put an assault rifle barrel to the back of his head and repeatedly pulled the charging handle, simulating an execution.

The Russian soldier then took the bag off the man's head and proceeded to threaten him with an axe and a knife.

Radnatarov told the man he would cut off his leg or slit his throat if he refused to cooperate with the Russians.

The Ukrainian civilian didn’t crack, and Radnatarov was unable to force him to assist the Russians. After torturing him, he left the injured man in the middle of the street.

At present, SSU investigators have served Vasiliev, Bulgakov and Shozhoyev with notices of suspicion in absentia under Articles 28.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (ordering cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war by prior conspiracy by a group of individuals; and cruel treatment of civilians).

In addition, Radnatarov has been served with a notice of suspicion in absentia under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of civilians).

