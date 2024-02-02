All Sections
Russia's Ivanovets warship sank after six direct drone hits – Ukraine's spy chief

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 2 February 2024, 15:07
Russia's Ivanovets warship sank after six direct drone hits – Ukraine's spy chief
Photo: Dmytro Larin

The Russian missile corvette Ivanovets sank on the night of 31 January-1 February in the waters off Lake Donuzlav after being directly hit by six Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in a comment to The War Zone project

Quote from Budanov: "In the course of special (active) measures in the period from 31 January to 1 February, the department planned and carried out the destruction of the Ivanovets on the raid of Lake Donuzlav.

During the destruction of the specified ship, six direct hits by naval drones were made to the hull of the ship. As a result of the damage, the ship rolled astern and sank. According to preliminary data, the search and rescue operation conducted by the enemy was not successful."

Background: 

  • On Thursday, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that on the night of 31 January to 1 February 2024, soldiers of the Group 13 special forces unit of DIU destroyed the guided-missile corvette Ivanovets, part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
  • The loss of the Ivanovets missile corvette was a significant blow to the Russians, as there are only three such warships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

