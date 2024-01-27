Russians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast

Russian troops launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Oblast on Saturday evening.

Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast using missiles. Air defence systems were responding in the oblast.

An industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district was hit, causing a fire.

Information about casualties is being confirmed. All necessary services are working at the scene."

Updated: Pronin later added that early reports indicate that Russian forces deployed two ballistic missiles to attack the industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district. A fire was still being extinguished at the site of the Russian attack at the time of his writing. Pronin shared several photos of the fire.

So far, there is no information about casualties or fatalities.

Background: On Saturday evening, an air-raid warning was issued over most of Ukraine, including Kyiv, presumably because of ballistic missile launches.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on missiles coming from the east towards Poltava and Kremenchuk. Explosions rang out in Kremenchuk and Poltava districts.

