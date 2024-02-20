All Sections
Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast reports drone attack

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 05:54
Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast reports drone attack
Ukrainian Hrim (Thunder) kamikaze drone. stock photo: Armiiainform

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that Ukrainian drones have been shot down over several districts.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "The Kyiv regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with the help of UAVs has been stopped."

Details: According to Bogomaz, the aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was allegedly "destroyed over the territory of Pogarsky district by the air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence".

Update: At 05:52, Bogomaz reported that "two more aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed over Pogarsky district and Starodubsky municipal district by the air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence".

