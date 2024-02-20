Lithuanian PM urges NATO and EU to demonstrate resilience to Russian influence on Heavenly Hundred Remembrance Day

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, on the Day of Remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes [people who were killed during the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity – ed.], called for arming Ukraine and for the EU and NATO to prove that they will not be swayed by Russian influence.

Source: European Pravda, citing Šimonytė on Twitter (X).

"On this day, Ukraine honours the Heavenly Hundred - heroes of the Revolution of Dignity, who sacrificed their lives for a democratic Ukraine and the right of a nation to choose its own future.

They resisted an attempt to drag their country into the gloom of Russia's 'sphere of influence' which, in the Kremlin’s playbook, amounts to a license to subjugate, kill, and torture," Šimonytė wrote.

Šimonytė said that 10 years later, Ukraine’s message remains the same: Russia does not have veto power over the decisions of the Ukrainian people.

"Russia has no say in EU and NATO decisions either. Let’s arm Ukraine now to finally get this message through," said the Lithuanian PM.

Background:

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on EU foreign ministers to urgently contribute to the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine when he addressed them at a meeting in Brussels on 19 February.

At the Munich Security Conference, Denmark urged Europe not to hide behind production challenges in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

