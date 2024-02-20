All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanian PM urges NATO and EU to demonstrate resilience to Russian influence on Heavenly Hundred Remembrance Day

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 09:57
Lithuanian PM urges NATO and EU to demonstrate resilience to Russian influence on Heavenly Hundred Remembrance Day
Kyiv Marks Tenth Anniversary Of Maidan Shootings. stock photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, on the Day of Remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes [people who were killed during the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity – ed.], called for arming Ukraine and for the EU and NATO to prove that they will not be swayed by Russian influence.

Source: European Pravda, citing Šimonytė on Twitter (X).

"On this day, Ukraine honours the Heavenly Hundred - heroes of the Revolution of Dignity, who sacrificed their lives for a democratic Ukraine and the right of a nation to choose its own future.

Advertisement:

They resisted an attempt to drag their country into the gloom of Russia's 'sphere of influence' which, in the Kremlin’s playbook, amounts to a license to subjugate, kill, and torture," Šimonytė wrote.

Šimonytė said that 10 years later, Ukraine’s message remains the same: Russia does not have veto power over the decisions of the Ukrainian people.

"Russia has no say in EU and NATO decisions either. Let’s arm Ukraine now to finally get this message through," said the Lithuanian PM.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on EU foreign ministers to urgently contribute to the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine when he addressed them at a meeting in Brussels on 19 February.
  • At the Munich Security Conference, Denmark urged Europe not to hide behind production challenges in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lithuania
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Lithuania
Baltic states condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
Russia may suddenly attack NATO; there's no telling how much time we have left – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
Russian reconnaissance sonar found on Lithuanian coast
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: