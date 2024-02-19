Russia may suddenly attack NATO; there's no telling how much time we have left – Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has warned that Russia may launch a surprise attack on NATO countries and stressed the importance of alliance-wide unity for the defence of its constituent states.

Source: Landsbergis in an interview with ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The biggest problem is that we don't know how much time we have left. We hope that Ukraine stops Russia far [from the European core]; thousands of kilometres from Germany or Lithuania.

However, the reality is that Russia can raise 400,000 more troops. They are producing new tanks and new weapons. We have a very aggressive neighbour who intends to challenge NATO. We have to prepare for this."

Details: Landsbergis stated that the West should not wait for a "second Pearl Harbor".

"We cannot wait until Russia actually attacks every European country in the south, north, east and west. Russia can do that. Our security is interconnected – if Lithuania is in danger, so are other parts of Europe. We have to stand together to defend ourselves," Landsbergis emphasised.

In the face of such threats, he urged the West to further provide military assistance to Ukraine, which is under Russian attack, and particularly called on Germany to supply long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

"Ukraine needs the Tauri for strategic reasons to gain an advantage over Russia. Germany certainly has incredible equipment that it could provide to Ukraine," he added.

Background:

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service believes that Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West over the next decade.

In recent weeks, a range of European NATO countries have also warned of the risk of Russian aggression in the near future.

In January, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the Alliance should brace for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5-8 years.

