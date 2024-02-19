This is about politics, not grain – Zelenskyy assesses crisis at Polish border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised the checkpoint blockade on the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish farmers, calling for joint rational solutions to resolve the situation.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's evening address

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the events on the Polish-Ukrainian border "cannot be treated as something normal or routine".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Only 5% of our agricultural exports crosses the Polish border. So in reality the problem is not grain, but politics. Near Kupiansk, not far from the Russian border, where Russian artillery goes on pounding day and night, the news from the Polish border looks like mockery."

Zelenskyy noted that joint rational decisions are needed to solve this problem: "joint decisions made by us and the Poles above all, as well as everyone in Europe who is concerned with Europe’s fate".

Background:

It was reported on 18 February that protesters had attempted to block the railway at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint that evening, but the police intervened. Lorry traffic at the checkpoint was completely blocked on 18 February.

at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint that evening, but the police intervened. Lorry traffic at the checkpoint was completely blocked on 18 February. On 19 February the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia reported that protesters had blocked the Kyiv-Chelm passenger train , but following a police intervention, it was able to continue on its journey.

, but following a police intervention, it was able to continue on its journey. The Coordination Platform for the Export and Transit of Ukrainian Agricultural Products will meet in Brussels on 20 February at Ukraine’s initiative.

Support UP or become our patron!