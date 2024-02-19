All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


This is about politics, not grain – Zelenskyy assesses crisis at Polish border

Monday, 19 February 2024, 21:13
This is about politics, not grain – Zelenskyy assesses crisis at Polish border
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's Presindent's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised the checkpoint blockade on the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish farmers, calling for joint rational solutions to resolve the situation.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's evening address

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the events on the Polish-Ukrainian border "cannot be treated as something normal or routine".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Only 5% of our agricultural exports crosses the Polish border. So in reality the problem is not grain, but politics. Near Kupiansk, not far from the Russian border, where Russian artillery goes on pounding day and night, the news from the Polish border looks like mockery."

Zelenskyy noted that joint rational decisions are needed to solve this problem: "joint decisions made by us and the Poles above all, as well as everyone in Europe who is concerned with Europe’s fate".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPolandborder
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Zelenskyy
Russian troops take advantage of delays in Ukraine aid – President Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian forces' frontline positions on Kupiansk front
Zelenskyy sums up Munich Security Conference
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: