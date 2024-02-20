UK to provide Ukraine with swarming drones capable of coordinated attacks

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The United Kingdom, alongside other allies, plans to arm Ukraine with thousands of AI-powered drones.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources

One of the features of such drones is that they can swarm and simultaneously strike Russian targets. Operators will not need to control each individual device.

Quote: "Western military planners developing the technology believe it could allow Ukraine to overwhelm certain Russian positions with the unmanned vehicles," the publication states.

Sources say that the drones could be sent to Ukraine within a few months, although these timelines may be subject to change.

The sources also added that while the new drone capabilities won't replace the urgent need for munitions, they could help alleviate this shortage and create a new dynamic on the battlefield.

Background:

On 17 February, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry announced that the Drone Coalition was officially launched within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein-format meetings). In addition to Latvia, the United Kingdom and Ukraine, the coalition has been joined by Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and the Netherlands.

