All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence analyses potential use of Zircon missiles by Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 12:29
UK intelligence analyses potential use of Zircon missiles by Russia
Zircon missile. Stock photo: Defense Express

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has analysed information about Russia's potential use of the Zircon missile against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 February, as reported by European Pravda

The intelligence refers to the report of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute for Forensic Examinations, which stated that on 7 February, the Russians used the supposedly hypersonic 3M22 Zircon missile in an attack on Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Intelligence cites Russian data stating that the missile is capable of reaching a speed of Mach 9 and has a flight range of up to 1,000 km. It was initially developed for the Russian Navy. 

However, the intelligence emphasises that Russia does not have ships in the Black Sea capable of carrying these missiles, raising questions about the launch method. 

The intelligence suggests that the Russian K-300 coastal defence system may have been adapted for this purpose.

"If its use is confirmed, this would present a significant challenge to Ukrainian air defences due to its speed and manoeuvrability," the message reads.

The report emphasises that the Russians are testing a newly operational weapons system on a real-world battlefield to ensure their confidence and demonstrate its capabilities.

Background:

  • The previous review mentioned a proposed bill in the Russian Federation regarding the increase in the age of those eligible for military service, which, however, is unlikely to contribute to enhancing the combat readiness of the Russian army.
  • Before that, UK Defence Intelligence analysed the creation of a new military institute in Russia, which signifies the increasing militarisation of higher education in the country.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: defence intelligenceUKwar
Advertisement:

UpdatedPolish border blockade: Cars and buses let through on two checkpoints

Ukraine brings back 11 more children from Russia and occupied territories – photo

G7 leaders to discuss war in Ukraine and adopt joint declaration

Hundreds of European and US components found in North Korean missile used by Russia in Ukraine

10 likely agents of Russian special services detained in Estonia

Polish protesters intend to extend border blockade until April and threaten to not allow buses through

All News
defence intelligence
Russia expects war with NATO over the next decade – Estonian intelligence
Russia buys Starlink equipment for military use through Arab countries
Russians buying Starlink satellite equipment through third countries – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
18:39
Russian Defence Minister claims Russia doesn't intend to deploy nukes in space
18:37
Putin cynically claims Russia "always treated prisoners of war with dignity"
18:18
UpdatedPolish border blockade: Cars and buses let through on two checkpoints
18:11
Maksym Shtatskyi, employee of National Reserve Khortytsia, killed in action
17:59
Ukraine brings back 11 more children from Russia and occupied territories – photo
17:38
G7 leaders to discuss war in Ukraine and adopt joint declaration
17:33
Russians in Avdiivka have enough strength to continue their offensive, main direction is Lastochkyne
17:24
Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry condemns forms of protest of Polish farmers who spilled grain from train
17:02
Border blockade to cause more damage to Poland than Ukraine
17:00
New Russian crime: Ukraine launches investigation into shooting of Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne
All News
Advertisement: