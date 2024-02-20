Russian army lacks combat capability to take advantage of capture of Avdiivka – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russian forces need time to re-equip and rest after the occupation of the town of Avdiivka, although in the coming weeks, they will try to expand their territorial gains.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 20 February on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that Russian forces have taken control of Avdiivka and the coke plant to the north of the city over the past week, heavy fighting for the control of which has been ongoing since October 2023.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have retreated to fortified positions to the west of Avdiivka.

"It is likely that Russian forces lack the combat effectiveness to immediately exploit the capture of Avdiivka and will require a period of rest and refit.

In coming weeks Russia will likely seek to gradually extend its territorial control beyond Avdiivka," the review stated.

Background:

In one of the previous reviews, UK Defence Intelligence noted that Russia lost at least 400 pieces of equipment while storming Avdiivka.

The White House believed that Congress was also responsible for the fact that the Ukrainian military was unable to hold the defence of Avdiivka.

