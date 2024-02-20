All Sections
Russian Defence Minister boasts significant increase in tank and UAV production

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 19:12
Screenshot from video TASS

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu claims that following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops increased the number of tanks, ammunition and drones, as well as the quality of protection for armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.

Source: Sergei Shoigu in an interview with TASS Editor-In-Chief Mikhail Petrov

Quote: "The Russian Federation's troops now have 17 times more UAVs, 17.5 times more ammunition, and 6 times more tanks. This allows you to look ahead with confidence...

Of course, armoured vehicles are being strengthened. We installed braziers (drone-proof shelters – ed.), and armour protection has been increased on armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. We have almost six times the number of tanks, which are being improved and modernised."

Details: The Russian Federation's Minister of Defence also stated that the idea of establishing a "powerful line of defence" on the Ukrainian front allegedly originated with the Russian Federation's President, who oversaw the process.

Shoigu also claimed that Russian troops created "unbearable conditions" in Avdiivka, forcing Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the city despite the fact that Ukraine has been reinforcing and holding the area for nine consecutive years.

He also claims that Krynky, located on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, has been "cleared" of Ukrainian soldiers and that Russian troops have already established their positions there.

