All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poles could lose many jobs due to blockade of border with Ukraine – Polish Agriculture Minister

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 20:00
Poles could lose many jobs due to blockade of border with Ukraine – Polish Agriculture Minister
Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski. Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister Republic of Poland

Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski has warned protesters that the blockade of the border with Ukraine could lead to significant job losses.

Source: Siekierski in an open letter to the protesters

Details: "The complete closure of the border could lead to the suspension of Polish agricultural exports to Ukraine, which could lead to the loss of many jobs," he wrote.

Advertisement:

In 2022, Poland recorded a surplus in total trade with Ukraine of about €3.5 billion. The value of Polish agri-food exports to Ukraine in 2023 was €1.033 billion, while imports from Ukraine were €1.69 billion.

Background: 

  • On 20 February Polish farmers intensified protest actions near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The protesters blocked the railroad and spilled grain from a freight train onto the tracks.
  • The Polish farmers, who are blocking the traffic near the checkpoints at the Polish-Ukrainian border, are planning to continue the protest action for a month – until April.
  • Reportedly, in case the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border is not lifted by the end of the month, Ukraine’s budget may lose up to UAH 7.7 billion (approximately US$200.5 million).
  • The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company starts forming container caravans to facilitate an alternative logistic route on the Danube River which would bypass the blocked western border.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandsiege
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Poland
Ukraine plans new export route on Danube to bypass Polish blockade
Polish border blockade: Cars and buses let through on two checkpoints
Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry condemns forms of protest of Polish farmers who spilled grain from train
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: