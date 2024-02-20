All Sections
Polish border blockade: Cars and buses let through on two checkpoints

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 February 2024, 18:18
Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda's sources

As of the evening of 20 February, Polish farmers continued to block six checkpoints on the Ukrainian border; however, passenger transport traffic through the Ustyluh and Rava-Ruska checkpoints has resumed.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The situation has not changed drastically. At the same time, at approximately 16:00, Polish farmers reported that they will be letting five cars pass in both directions every half an hour through the Ustyluh checkpoint. Also in this direction, they appear to have resumed normal bus communication and will let through several lorries per hour in each direction.

At about 17:00, Polish farmers promised to lift the car and bus blockade in the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. They intend to let through one lorry every hour in both directions."

Details: Demchenko added that Uhryniv checkpoint remains completely blocked for passenger transport (as well as for lorries).

Update: After 18:00, it became known that, as Polish border guards said, the protesters had unblocked the lanes for cars and buses at the Uhryniv checkpoint. The passage of vehicles of this category is promised not to be disrupted.

As for the blocking of lorries, those lorries entering Ukraine (leaving Poland) are currently allowed to pass four lorries per hour, and lorries leaving Ukraine (entering Poland) weighing both up to 7.5 tonnes and over 7.5 tonnes are allowed to pass one lorry per hour.

Background: On 20 February, Polish protesters have started to block movement at the border with Ukraine more aggressively.

