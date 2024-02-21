All Sections
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
Polish farmers put up a banner calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "bring order" during a protest on the border with Ukraine. PHOTO: WYBORCZA

Michał Kołodziejczak, Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has not ruled out further restrictions on Ukrainian imports.

Source: Kołodziejczak in the broadcast of Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the broadcast, Kołodziejczak was asked, among other questions, whether the government is considering imposing a unilateral embargo on the import of food products from Ukraine. He answered that they do not rule out such a possibility if Ukraine doesn’t cooperate.

Quote: "The ball is in Ukraine's court. Either you [Ukraine] negotiate with Poland, or we will be forced to impose further restrictions on the import of Ukrainian goods," Michał Kołodziejczak said.

Currently, Poland does not allow the import of wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed from Ukraine.

Kołodziejczak noted that Minister Czesław Siekierski is scheduled to hold negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi on Wednesday, 21 February. 

He also announced that talks with protesting farmers will begin next week. 

Michał Kołodziejczak also stated that reports of Ukrainian grain remaining in Poland despite the embargo have not been confirmed. However, Ukrainian products are displacing Polish ones in the German market.

Background:

  • Polish farmers blocked the railway line near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and spilled some grain out of a freight train wagon on the morning of 20 February. In response to these actions, Ukrainian hauliers began protesting at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Shehyni-Medyka checkpoints.
  • Oleksandr Kubrakov and Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Ministers of the Ukrainian government, called for a swift resolution of the blockade of the border crossing points between Poland and Ukraine, which this time included the obstruction of passenger traffic.

Subjects: PolandUkraineimport
Poland
11:37
