Polish police launch investigation into protester's outrageous banner addressed to Putin

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 23:50
Photo: WYBORCZA

Polish police have opened a criminal case against a farmer who put up a banner calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "bring order" on his tractor during a protest on the border with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing a post by the police on X (formerly Twitter)

Details: The Polish law enforcement officials emphasised that they will not tolerate violations of the law and incitement to hatred.

"The Polish police have reacted swiftly to the presentation of outrageous slogans during the farmers' protest in Wodzisław County. The police and prosecutors are taking action in accordance with Article 256.1 of the Criminal Code," the tweet said.

The article mentioned by the Polish police provides for a fine or up to two years’ restriction of liberty or imprisonment for incitement to hatred "on the basis of national, ethnic, racial or religious differences".

"Anyone who commits an act motivated by hatred of another person will be prosecuted," the police added in another post.

The banner reads: "Putin, bring order in Ukraine, in Brussels, and with our government officials." Commenting on the situation, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski confirmed that measures would be taken against the banner's creator.

Background: On the morning of 20 February, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint and spilled some of the grain from a freight train onto the tracks. In response to the Polish actions, Ukrainian hauliers began protesting at the Rava Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korchova and Shehyni-Medyka checkpoints.

The Deputy Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov and Yuliia Svyrydenko, have called for a speedy resolution of the blocking of the border crossing checkpoints between Poland and Ukraine, including the obstruction of passenger traffic.

