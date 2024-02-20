Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

The banner reads: "Putin, bring order to Ukraine, Brussels and our government officials." Photo: Wyborcza

Ukraine's Interior Minister has commented on a placard that Polish farmers put up on a tractor which called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "restore order in Ukraine".

Source: European Pravda, citing Gazeta Wyborcza

Details: The controversial placard read: "Putin, bring order to Ukraine, Brussels and our government officials". A Soviet flag was attached next to it.

Advertisement:

When a journalist from Wyborcza drew attention to the outrageous banner, the organisers of the protest did not hide their astonishment. They stressed that the protesters were individually responsible for the content of their placards.

There are unofficial reports that the person who put this banner up is to be charged with spreading propaganda for a totalitarian state system.

Commenting on the situation, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed that further action would be taken against the banner’s creator.

"The police and the prosecutor's office are taking action against its creator. There will be no tolerance for such criminal actions," the Polish Interior Minister posted on Twitter (X).

Reminder: Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and spilled some of the grain from a freight train car on the morning of 20 February.

In response to the Polish actions, Ukrainian hauliers began protesting at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Shehyni-Medyka checkpoints.

Oleksandr Kubrakov and Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Ministers of the Ukrainian government, have called for a swift resolution of the blocking of the border crossing points between Poland and Ukraine, including the obstruction of passenger traffic.

Support UP or become our patron!