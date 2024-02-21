All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian National Guard Commander visits contact zone – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 February 2024, 11:56
Ukrainian National Guard Commander visits contact zone – photo
Oleksandr Pivnenko, Ukraine's National Guard Commander, at the front. Photo: Ukraine's National Guard

Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has visited units on the Eastern Front and positions where the NGU is holding the line.

Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko on Facebook

Quote: "I had the opportunity to communicate with and directly present well-deserved awards to the soldiers at the positions that steadfastly hold the established lines, under constant fire, under constant enemy pressure, day and night in any weather!".

Advertisement:
 
 

Details: The General notes that soldiers of the Burevii (Hurricane), Azov, Rubizh (Frontier), and Khartiia brigades of the National Guard, as well as other units and special forces of the National Guard performing tasks as part of the Defence Forces on the Kupiansk-Lyman front, in particular in the Kreminna forests and on the Bakhmut front, have destroyed 9 tanks, 17 armoured personnel carriers, and more than 30 units of other armoured vehicles used by the occupiers to assault and move their infantry groups since the beginning of this week.

Pivnenko personally awarded 300 medals and badges to the commanders.

 

The NGU Commander adds that he discussed with the brigade commanders the issues of supplying units and establishing logistics routes, improving combat management, using the latest electronic warfare technologies, electronic intelligence and various types of UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: National Guard
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
National Guard
Ukrainian National Guard destroys Solntsepyok MLRS and Russian equipment worth millions of dollars – video
National Guard disables 112 Russian tanks valued at US$300 million in a month – video
Ukraine's National Guard captures 7 Russians
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: