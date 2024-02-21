Ukrainian National Guard Commander visits contact zone – photo

Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has visited units on the Eastern Front and positions where the NGU is holding the line.

Quote: "I had the opportunity to communicate with and directly present well-deserved awards to the soldiers at the positions that steadfastly hold the established lines, under constant fire, under constant enemy pressure, day and night in any weather!".

Details: The General notes that soldiers of the Burevii (Hurricane), Azov, Rubizh (Frontier), and Khartiia brigades of the National Guard, as well as other units and special forces of the National Guard performing tasks as part of the Defence Forces on the Kupiansk-Lyman front, in particular in the Kreminna forests and on the Bakhmut front, have destroyed 9 tanks, 17 armoured personnel carriers, and more than 30 units of other armoured vehicles used by the occupiers to assault and move their infantry groups since the beginning of this week.

Pivnenko personally awarded 300 medals and badges to the commanders.

The NGU Commander adds that he discussed with the brigade commanders the issues of supplying units and establishing logistics routes, improving combat management, using the latest electronic warfare technologies, electronic intelligence and various types of UAVs.

