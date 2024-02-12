All Sections
Ukrainian National Guard destroys Solntsepyok MLRS and Russian equipment worth millions of dollars – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 February 2024, 18:36
Stock photo

The National Guard of Ukraine has destroyed a TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) and other Russian equipment worth tens of millions of dollars over the past week.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister on Telegram

Quote: "The well-coordinated work of soldiers and commanders always yields results. Our National Guard soldiers confirm this by turning Russian equipment into tonnes of scrap metal every week. In particular, tens of millions of dollars worth of equipment was destroyed this week...

I would also like to mention the destruction of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok MLRS, which the Russians consider their most fearsome weapon. Watch the video to see this weapon burn."

Details: In addition to the TOS, Ukrainian forces destroyed 8 tanks, 5 armoured personnel carriers, 10 armoured combat vehicles, 31 Russian vehicles, 5 ammunition storage points and 51 dugouts with Russians inside.

It is also noted that mobile firing groups of the National Guard have shot down five Shahed UAVs over the past few days: over the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.

Subjects: National Guard
