Volunteers raise almost US$7.71 million for Sea Baby drones

The United24 platform, together with other volunteers, is raising UAH297.5 million (approx. US$7,647,814.91) for the construction of 35 Sea Baby maritime drones, with one million UAH (US$25,950) being raised within the first hour of the campaign.

Source: United24 release, provided by Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The United24 fundraising platform and Monobank, together with Ukrainian volunteers Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov, have started a fundraising campaign for the construction of 35 Sea Baby Drones.

Advertisement:

This is the first fundraising effort for the legendary boats, with which the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit the Kerch Bridge in Crimea as well as 9 Russian vessels. For a donation of UAH 100 (approx. US$2.57) or more, you can enter a raffle to win 1 of 35 UAH 100,000 (approx. US$2570.69) gift cards. For UAH 1,000 (approx. US$25.71) or more, you can win a UAH 1,000,000 gift card for the Aurora online store.

Details: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, said that in 6 minutes, they managed to raise the first million for the Sea Baby campaign. Within an hour, the figure had risen to UAH 20,000,000 (approx. US$514,138.82).

The Security Service of Ukraine develops the Sea Baby unmanned explosive boats. During 2022-2023, SSU drones hit the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, as well as the minesweeper Ivan Golubets and the patrol ship Ladny, the corvette Samum and a Buyan-class corvette, the patrol vessel Pavel Derzhavin, the large military tugboat Professor Nikolai Muru, and the reconnaissance and research ship Vladimir Kozitsky.

Also, with the help of Sea Baby, the SSU damaged the Crimean Bridge.

The vessel can carry 850 kilograms of explosives, with a top speed of 90km/h and range of 1000 km. It is designed with a minimised radar cross-section.

The cost of each Sea Baby drone is UAH 8.5 million. UNITED24, Bonobank, Sternenko and Lachen are raising funds for 35 such drones. For a donation of UAH 8,500,000 (approx. US$218,508.90), participants of the collection can name one of the boats.

Support UP or become our patron!