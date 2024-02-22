All Sections
Defence forces repel 19 attacks over past day on Avdiivka front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 February 2024, 13:22
Defence forces repel 19 attacks over past day on Avdiivka front
Screenshot: Deep State map

Russian occupiers are regrouping and deploying reserves and the Ukrainian Defence Forces are strengthening their layered defences on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians are concentrating their main activity in Donetsk Oblast on the territory under the responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group. So, on the Avdiivka front, our defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske over the past day.

The enemy is regrouping, having suffered huge losses during the Avdiivka operation, deploying reserves and once more actively using air support. But our troops are also strengthening their layered defences, strengthening them with additional units, and creating new firing positions."

Details: Tarnavskyi said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians on the Marinka front, near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks near Robotyne, where the Russians are trying to conduct offensive operations in small assault groups, again using all-terrain vehicles [ATVs]. Three Russian ATVs were damaged and destroyed on 21 February.

Russia’s total losses on 21 February amounted to 515 military personnel, 46 weapons and units of military equipment (not including UAVs). These include 4 tanks, 14 armoured combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), and 20 vehicles. A total of 328 UAVs of various types were neutralised or shot down. Moreover, the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine destroyed five Russian ammunition storage points.

In total, Russia carried out 37 airstrikes, 42 combat clashes and 1,270 attacks within the operating zone of Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, and used kamikaze drones 90 times.

