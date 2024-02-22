Denmark announces new military aid package worth almost US$250 million

The Danish government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 1.7 billion (about US$247.4 million) on 22 February.

Source: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a press conference, quoted by Reuters

Details: The total amount of aid from Denmark to Ukraine, including this package, will amount to DKK 33.3 billion (abouts US$4.8 billion).

Frederiksen also called on the allies to increase military aid to Ukraine, which is fighting Russian aggression.

"It is necessary to emphasise that if they (Ukraine) are to succeed on the battlefield, more donations must come now. It's in this light that we continue to make further Danish donations in the hope that more countries will do the same, not in 6 or 12 months, but now when the need is very, very big," she said.

The funds for the new aid will be taken from the 7 billion kroner that Denmark allocated to a fund created for civilian, military and business contributions to Ukraine in March last year.

Background:

Frederiksen also announced that Denmark would guarantee security support to Ukraine for the next 10 years as part of a bilateral agreement.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark is working "at full capacity" to be able to deliver the first F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this summer.

