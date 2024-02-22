Denmark works "at full capacity" so first F-16 aircraft arrive in Ukraine this summer

Denmark is working "at full capacity" to deliver the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer.

Source: Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a press conference, reports European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defence

Details: Poulsen does, however, admit that establishing an exact schedule for fighter jet transfers is difficult.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are several requirements that must be met before Ukraine can use the transferred aircraft. However, I informed the conciliation commission that we are now working to ensure that everything goes smoothly this summer, when we expect to be able to transfer the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine, if the preparation goes as planned," the minister said.

The final transfer of the first Danish F-16 fighters is dependent, among other things, on the availability of fully trained Ukrainian pilots and personnel, as well as the creation of necessary logistics and infrastructure in Ukraine.

The international fighter jet coalition supporting Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure this, according to the Danish Ministry of Defence.

Earlier, the Pentagon stated that the first four Ukrainian pilots would complete training on American F-16 fighters by summer.

According to media reports, the first F-16 fighters will appear in the Ukrainian skies around June 2024.

In December, the Netherlands decided to begin preparations for the transfer of the first 18 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, recently their number was increased to 24.

In January, the Ukrainian foreign minister said that preparations for the provision of the F-16 promised by Denmark were going according to plan.

Support UP or become our patron!