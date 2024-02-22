All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark works "at full capacity" so first F-16 aircraft arrive in Ukraine this summer

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 15:14
Denmark works at full capacity so first F-16 aircraft arrive in Ukraine this summer
Photo: Getty Images

Denmark is working "at full capacity" to deliver the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer.

Source: Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a press conference, reports European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defence

Details: Poulsen does, however, admit that establishing an exact schedule for fighter jet transfers is difficult.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are several requirements that must be met before Ukraine can use the transferred aircraft. However, I informed the conciliation commission that we are now working to ensure that everything goes smoothly this summer, when we expect to be able to transfer the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine, if the preparation goes as planned," the minister said.

The final transfer of the first Danish F-16 fighters is dependent, among other things, on the availability of fully trained Ukrainian pilots and personnel, as well as the creation of necessary logistics and infrastructure in Ukraine.

The international fighter jet coalition supporting Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure this, according to the Danish Ministry of Defence.

Earlier, the Pentagon stated that the first four Ukrainian pilots would complete training on American F-16 fighters by summer.

According to media reports, the first F-16 fighters will appear in the Ukrainian skies around June 2024.

In December, the Netherlands decided to begin preparations for the transfer of the first 18 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, recently their number was increased to 24.

In January, the Ukrainian foreign minister said that preparations for the provision of the F-16 promised by Denmark were going according to plan.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DenmarkUkraineaircraftweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Denmark
Denmark's PM announces signing of security agreement with Ukraine
Russia is rearming fast and can attack NATO in 3-5 years – Danish Defence Minister
There is no threat of Denmark's supply of F-16 to Ukraine being disrupted – Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: