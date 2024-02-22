UK to provide Ukraine with 200 more Brimstone missiles

The UK government has announced the supply of 200 more Brimstone surface-to-surface or air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps addressing the UK Parliament

Quote from Shapps: "Today I can announce a new package of 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles in a further boost to defend Ukraine."

Details: The secretary stressed that these missiles had already had a significant impact on the battlefield during the Russian war against Ukraine.

"These missiles have previously had significant impact on the battlefield, in one instance forcing Russian forces to abandon and retreat an attempted crossing of a river," Shapps added.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the UK would supply thousands of drones to Ukraine as a co-leader of a large international coalition.

In addition, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the UK would allocate £200 million to manufacture various types of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

