Group of Ukrainian Ministers led by Ukraine's PM starts working on Polish border

European PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 18:25
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: the Cabinet of Ministers

A group of Ukrainian ministers led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has started working on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

Quote: "Today we are working at the Polish-Ukrainian border, as ordered by the President of Ukraine. Our goal is to support the stability and rhythm of export, and launch alternative routes of export and import."

Kubrakov added that the ministers had started working on the list of decisions which they began implementing:

  • launch of container shipments by Danube to Romanian ports (Galati and Constance) and to German Regensburg;
  • extension of transportation by Ukrzaliznytsia, the Ukrainian railway;
  • extension of capacity of automobile checkpoints.

"We continue discussing the passage of transport with cargoes through Krasnoilsk and departure of empty vehicles through the Diakovtsi checkpoint with Romania. We are also considering the options of the increase of throughput of the Porubne, Diakove and Orlivka checkpoints. We plan to start the reconstruction of the passenger terminal at the Uzhgorod checkpoint in order to divide the flows of transport and increase the throughput for freight vehicles," Kubrakov added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Denys Shmyhal jointly with the ministers responsible for export, import, flow of goods, logistics, infrastructure and agricultural-industrial complex, as well as the leadership of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, would work at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Background:

