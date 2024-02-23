All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's PM will come to border, I don't know if Polish counterparts will be present there

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 17:13
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's refusal to visit the Polish-Ukrainian border to resolve the situation caused by Polish farmers' protests.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Lviv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, along with other ministers and representatives of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, will be working on the border with Poland on Friday.

"Whether our Polish partners will be there is their personal decision. We cannot be there tomorrow because of the second anniversary of our struggle [Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.]. I am not saying that someone offered us [to meet] tomorrow, but we said openly that we are ready to cooperate on proposals, decisions, and steps. We will be ready to be at the border by 24 February. I don't know if the Polish side will be present," Zelenskyy said.

Speaking about the border blockade, he noted that Polish farmers are blocking products that are in transit to other countries.

"Ukrainian grain does not go to the Polish market because the Polish side requests it. We have found new ways, but it is a bit outside the scope of European legislation when we talk about transit. Therefore, we are ready and will do everything to resolve this issue," he added.

Background:

