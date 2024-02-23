All Sections
Czech Republic to supply Ukraine with complete set of CZ BREN 2 rifle parts

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 20:16
Czech Republic to supply Ukraine with complete set of CZ BREN 2 rifle parts
CZ BREN 2 rifle. Stock photo: Defense Express

Czech company Česká zbrojovka and Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (formerly Ukroboronprom) have signed an agreement to supply Ukraine with all parts for CZ BREN 2 rifles.

Source: Colt CZ Group, to which Česká zbrojovka belongs, in a press release for the CTK news agency, Ukrainian Defence Industry press service also provided this information; European Pravda reports

According to the agreement with an undisclosed amount, Česká zbrojovka will supply Ukraine with all the parts used to assemble CZ BREN 2 rifles.

Quote: "This first step in the project of full technology transfer for the CZ BREN 2 rifle is directly related to its successful deployment on the Ukrainian battlefield in the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," CEO Jan Zajíc commented.

CZ BREN 2 rifles are used by the Czech Army, among others, and meet NATO standards. They have also been used on the battlefield by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the armies and combat units of France, Portugal, Poland and Romania.

The CZ BREN 2, according to the manufacturer, is a versatile weapon that is well compatible with other NATO weapons.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Czech Republic has sent 62 tanks, 131 infantry fighting vehicles, 6 helicopters and 16 air defence systems from its reserves to Kyiv. In return, it received about 750 million euros in compensation.

Reportedly, the Czech state arms company VOP CZ has not yet begun repairing T-64 tanks for the Ukrainian army, as agreed last year, because the Ukrainian side has yet to deliver a single tank.

Advertisement: