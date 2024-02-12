All Sections
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 20:27
T-64 tank. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Czech state arms company VOP CZ has not yet begun repairing T-64 tanks for the Ukrainian army, as agreed last year, because the Ukrainian side has yet to deliver a single tank.

Source: Rostislav Rožnovský, spokesman of the VOP CZ, in a comment to the ČTK news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Rožnovský, VOP CZ is "ready at any time to receive tanks and start working on them, but we have nothing to repair."

"The Ukrainian side has not yet handed over a single tank," he went on to say.

In response to ČTK's request, the Czech Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the matter. The Ukrainian side has not yet responded to the message.

Background: 

  • The contract between VOP CZ and Ukrainian state concern Ukroboronprom (now the joint-stock company Ukrainian Defence Industry) was made public last year.
  • It was assumed that the Czech company would modernise the T-64 tanks, which had been standing in warehouses for decades, and then deploy them to the Ukrainian battlefield.
  • Last year, it was revealed that a T-64 repair centre was opened in Poland.

