All bridges destroyed by Russians in Mykolaiv Oblast rebuilt – photo

All 20 bridges destroyed by the Russians in Mykolaiv Oblast have been rebuilt.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: All 20 bridges have been restored. The last bridge to be rebuilt was a concrete bridge over a channel near the settlement of Snihurivka. Its reconstruction finished a few days ago. Eleven bridges were rebuilt in Snihurivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Quote: "There is now a pontoon bridge as a bonus – where there was only a pedestrian bridge, now there is a transport bridge as well."

A new bridge Photo: Vitalii Kim on Facebook

"The reconstruction of all the bridges in the region is a joint effort of the military administration, the State Special Transport Service, United24 donors, district military administrations, the Snihurivka City Military Administration, the Highways Service of Mykolaiv Oblast, the Directorate of Channels of the Inhulets River, and the Agency of Local Roads in Mykolaiv Oblast State Company. Mykolaiv Oblast is grateful to everyone involved."

