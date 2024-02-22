All Sections
Russians attack Lymany in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging buildings and injuring man

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 22 February 2024, 09:01
Russians attack Lymany in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging buildings and injuring man
Rubble in Lymany. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Before dawn, the Russians attacked the settlement of Lymany in the Halytsynivka hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast (Ukraine's south) with multiple launch rocket systems.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South 

Details: The attack damaged about a dozen private houses, and two buildings were almost completely destroyed. 

A fire broke out in one of the private courtyards, which was promptly extinguished by emergency services. 

A 73-year-old resident received injuries but was treated at the scene; hospitalisation was not required.

