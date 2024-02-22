Russians attack Lymany in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging buildings and injuring man

Rubble in Lymany. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Before dawn, the Russians attacked the settlement of Lymany in the Halytsynivka hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast (Ukraine's south) with multiple launch rocket systems.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Details: The attack damaged about a dozen private houses, and two buildings were almost completely destroyed.

A fire broke out in one of the private courtyards, which was promptly extinguished by emergency services.

A 73-year-old resident received injuries but was treated at the scene; hospitalisation was not required.

