Russians attack Lymany in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging buildings and injuring man
Thursday, 22 February 2024, 09:01
Before dawn, the Russians attacked the settlement of Lymany in the Halytsynivka hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast (Ukraine's south) with multiple launch rocket systems.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Details: The attack damaged about a dozen private houses, and two buildings were almost completely destroyed.
A fire broke out in one of the private courtyards, which was promptly extinguished by emergency services.
A 73-year-old resident received injuries but was treated at the scene; hospitalisation was not required.
